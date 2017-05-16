Payment Systems Go Offline At Some Starbucks Stores

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Customers in Los Angeles and nationwide reported payment systems were down Tuesday at some Starbucks stores, with some locations requiring cash-only payments and others giving away free coffee.
The outages were reported on social media at several stores in Southern California, across the U.S. and even parts of Canada.
In Chicago, long lines were seen at one Starbucks giving away complimentary coffee. Other stores reportedly had to close completely due to the outage and are giving out free drinks outside.
A Starbucks spokesperson in Canada confirmed to Reuters that some payment systems at a limited number of stores were offline “as a result of a system upgrade”.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether both in-store registers and mobile payment systems were down.
Some customers claimed they had to pay with cash, while others celebrated a free cup o’ Joe.