Naked Shopper Causes Chaos At A San Bernardino Stater Bros.

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Within seconds of the man stripping down naked and pouring bleach all over himself, San Bernardino Police say Stater Bros. Employees surrounded and the store’s security tased the man to try to contain him. Some Shoppers say they also tried to help.
“One man grabbed his neck, I tried to grab him but he was too slippery,” customer Joe Lira said.
Security tried several times to get the man under control but to no avail. He didn’t react at all to the taser shots and tried to run away. He eventually dropped and rolled around on the floor while trying to escape security. Workers called 911 in a panic.
“All I could hear was commotion screaming everyone going crazy,” store cashier Elizabeth Evans-Spaulding said.
When police and San Bernardino county firefighters arrived, officers say the man was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics performed CPR and took the man to the hospital in critical condition. It’s not sure if he was under the influence of any drugs. He was expected to recover.