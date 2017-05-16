Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Pacoima Dam

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) – A small brush fire broke out on a hillside near the Pacoima Dam Tuesday afternoon.
The three-acre fire was reported in the area of Pacoima Canyon Road and Gavina Avenue sometime before 1:20 p.m.
The U.S. Forest Service, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles Fire Department responded. Helicopters conducted water drops on the blaze.
No evacuations were issued and no homes were threatened, LAFD said.
The circumstances and cause of the fire were not immediately known.