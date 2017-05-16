Bill Cosby Says Racism Could Be Cause For Allegations Against Him

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Bill Cosby is speaking out about his sexual assault scandal a month before his criminal trial is scheduled to begin.

This is the first time Cosby has talked since those allegations. The interview was on SiriusXM and Cosby appears to be blaming racism for the allegations against him.

Cosby says he does not expect to testify at his sexual assault trial next month. The entertainer spoke to radio host Michael Smerconish who in exchange for the interview, also broadcast statements from Cosby’s daughters:

“I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal,” Ensa Cosby said in the statement.

“Do you agree with that?” Smerconish asked Bill Cosby.

“Could be. Could be…nefarious is a great word and I just truly believe that some of it may very well be that,” Cosby said.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. Dozens of additional women have gone public with similar stories. He says his accusers were quote -“piling on”.

Michael Smerconish: “Are you telling me that they’re all lying?”

Bill Cosby:”You know better than that.”

Michael Smerconish: “Meaning you can’t answer that question or you won’t answer that question?”

Bill Cosby: “I won’t and I cannot answer that. It’s really not fair.”

The comedian insists he is not trying to influence jurors but the interview could be seen as a way to soften his image.

“For two years or more, it has been relentless publicity against him. And who is there to humanize Bill Cosby, if not Bill Cosby and his own children,” CBS News Legal Analyst Rikki Klieman said.

The 79-year-old says he feels he still has a lot to contribute as a performer.