JetBlue Kicks Family Off Flight Over Birthday Cake Dispute

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — JetBlue Airways is the latest airline to make headlines over a passenger dispute.

According to the Daily News, Cameron Burke, his wife, and two kids were thrown off the plane leaving from JFK Airport in New Jersey after a dispute over a birthday cake they brought on board broke out.

The family had plans to meet in Las Vegas to celebrate Burke’s wife’s 40th birthday.

Burke said he was asked to remove the cake, which he did, before another flight attendant yelled at him, telling them to leave the plane after he questioned whether the attendant had been drinking.

According to JetBlue, the cake and other items were stowed in a bin reserved for safety and emergency equipment and the family refused numerous requests to remove them.

“The customers became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crew member’s fitness to fly,” the airline said in a statement provided to CBS News.

“After the customers refused to speak with a team leader about the situation, the Port Authority Police Department was called and the entire aircraft deplaned. The Captain determined the customers’ behavior demonstrated a risk for additional escalation in air and would not be allowed to fly,” JetBlue said.

According to JetBlue, the video circulating on social media “does not depict the entire incident and only starts after the objectionable behavior occurred and law enforcement was called.”

The airline said the family was given a full refund.