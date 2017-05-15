Former Paramount Chief Brad Grey Dies At 59

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Brad Grey, the former head of Paramount Studios and one of Hollywood’s most prolific producers, has died of cancer, according to reports Monday. He was 59.
Grey died Sunday night at his home in Holmby Hills, surrounded by his family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
He left his post as Chairman/CEO of Paramount back in February after serving for 12 years, overseeing franchises including the “Transformers”, “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible” series.
Grey also co-founded Plan B Entertainment with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston and perhaps left his biggest imprint as executive producer of several landmark TV shows and films, including “The Sopranos,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “The Departed,” “Happy Gilmore” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
“Guardians Of The Galaxy” director James Gunn was among those who mourned the loss of Grey on social media.
