Former Paramount Chief Brad Grey Dies At 59

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Brad Grey, the former head of Paramount Studios and one of Hollywood’s most prolific producers, has died of cancer, according to reports Monday. He was 59.

Grey died Sunday night at his home in Holmby Hills, surrounded by his family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He left his post as Chairman/CEO of Paramount back in February after serving for 12 years, overseeing franchises including the “Transformers”, “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible” series.

Grey also co-founded Plan B Entertainment with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston and perhaps left his biggest imprint as executive producer of several landmark TV shows and films, including “The Sopranos,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “The Departed,” “Happy Gilmore” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

“Guardians Of The Galaxy” director James Gunn was among those who mourned the loss of Grey on social media.

Rest In Peace, Brad Grey. He was always good to me, in the small passing moments we had. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 15, 2017

So sad to hear about the passing of Brad Grey. He was a thoughtful partner on Just Shoot Me and remained a friend. Sending ❤️ to his family. — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) May 15, 2017

So shocked to hear of the passing of Brad Grey . Our thoughts and prayers are with his family that they may be strengthened and comforted . — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) May 15, 2017

Stunned and saddened at passing of Brad Grey, fmr head of @ParamountPics Too soon to lose him Condolences to Cassandra and his family 🙏 #rip — DeborahNorville (@DeborahNorville) May 15, 2017

