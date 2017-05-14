SUV Plows Into Oxnard Home Narrowly Missing 3 Children

May 14, 2017 8:10 AM

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a sports utility vehicle plowed into the bedroom of a Ventura County home, narrowly missing three children.

Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the home in the 1200 block of Juneberry Place just after 3 a.m. Sunday following the collision.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the grey Mitsubishi SUV was traveling northbound on Lantana Street when the vehicle veered off the roadway, and collided into the home.

Police said the car struck a bedroom occupied by three children, one of whom sustained minor injuries.

Police said the driver fled on foot, but was later located after a citizen followed the individual and informed officers.

Police said alcohol and/or drugs were suspected to be in a factor in the crash.

An investigation is underway.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Kevin Enkell says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:52 am

    The SUV Is innocent! The driver did it!

    Reply

