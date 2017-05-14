Stars, Politicians Share Touching Mother’s Day Tributes On Social Media

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Celebrities and politicians alike have taken to social media to share heartwarming tributes this Mother’s Day.
Happy Mother's Day to my love and partner on this journey @MichelleObama, and to all the wonderful, hardworking mothers out there.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day! pic.twitter.com/y7r4PZiwC5
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all moms, especially to my own mom & to my wife Karen, who's been an incredible mother to our 3 kids. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/VrKov5S8ge
— Vice President Pence (@VP) May 14, 2017
happy mother's day everyone!! thankful every single day for the women n mothers in my life – especially my own, @mamamellet!! ❤️💌❤️
— troye sivan (@troyesivan) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all the unbelievably strong women out there who deserve all the love in the world ❤️
— Sean O'Donnell (@TheSeanODonnell) May 14, 2017
A tip of the cap to all of the wonderful moms out there…may you all have a glorious Mother’s Day!!! 🌹
— Victor Rojas (@VictorRojas) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible moms out there, including mine ❤️
— Reed Deming (@ReedDeming) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to my whole heart ❤ You always put me first but you are my #1. Love you more than you know 😘💐 pic.twitter.com/8jJRV5ehSt
— Madison Pettis (@madisonpettis) May 14, 2017
Every day is Mother's Day when u have the best mom in the world. Thank u for being my number one cheerleader pic.twitter.com/iJdR06o07P
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 14, 2017
For Mother's Day, I gave my Mom a ticket to visit her favorite son. He lives in Florida.
— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to my mom and to my wife. It looks like there will now be a tie for best mom of all time. pic.twitter.com/1IFyxHzDLl
— Ben Rector (@benrector) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day 💕
— Chloe Lukasiak (@ChloeLukasiak) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day today and every day! #MothersDay #DiaDeLaMadre pic.twitter.com/AS2xi6ddQn
— Pitbull (@pitbull) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to those lucky enough to still have your moms. And Happy Mother's Day to those of you who celebrate the memory of yours. pic.twitter.com/EMSdgf9Cao
— Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all our hockey moms 💗 pic.twitter.com/oMrb4nMlKN
— #LAKings (@LAKings) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all you incredible moms who are fighting every day to make the future brighter for your families!
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all the mums in my life. To those who know me, that's quite a few 🤗 #MothersDay2017
— tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all the Moms who when their kids asked for McDonalds, immediately said "you got McDonalds money?" This day is for you!
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to my mum @KathleenMaguir8 and to my amazing wife & mother of our beautiful boy @TANYAJFLYNN you are my sunshine. 🌻❤️
— Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) May 14, 2017
