Shark Advisory Remains In Effect Through The Weekend Amid Sightings

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a shark advisory remains in effect through the weekend due to continued sightings of juvenile white sharks.
This comes after a drone caught an 8-foot-long shark swimming along a tour boat on Saturday in Orange County.
“I’ve never seen anything quite like this where we have an abundance of juvenile and possibly some adult great whites swimming along our beaches here,” said Todd Mansure, a marine naturalist.
Frank Brennan, a boat captain, says the crew of the tour boat spotted more than a handful of sharks near Capistrano beach.
Elsewhere, in Long Beach, Gonzalo Medina of the Long Beach Fire Department, said they continued to get reports of juvenile white sharks in the area of Peninsula Beach.
Medina said the latest sighting was reported just after 3 p.m. Saturday but was not displaying aggressive behavior.
He added that the advisory would remain in effect until further notice for the area of Claremont Street to 72nd Place, he said.
“The numbers are not unusual for this time of year,” Medina said. “Regionally, there is an increased number of confirmed sightings of juvenile white sharks.”
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)