Los Angeles’ Most Iconic Bars

Los Angeles has its fair share of historical buildings and memorable landmarks. Known as a city of dreamers, L.A. has a community of iconic bars that continue to thrive amid a nuanced nightlife in the world of celebrity. Whether you are a tourist or a local, hop on the bar tour to visit one of best bars in L.A. These five distinctly honor history, industry and location.



The Abbey

696 N. Robertson Blvd.

West Hollywood CA 90069

(310) 289-8410

The Abbey is uber-iconic in L.A. Known as the best gay bar in West Hollywood, The Abbey welcomes every walk of life for socializing, dancing and drinking, of course. Go-go dancers (male and female) inject a fun energy at night. Patrons love the different themed evenings including Totally 90s Tuesdays, Sodapop Sundays Y2K throwbacks, drag shows, and special events (owner . The Abbey has an outdoor patio ideal for getting a breath of fresh air, Sunday bottomless mimosas and Saturday brunch service with a show on the side. French fries and nachos are favorites on the menu. Special cocktails include an orange creamsicle martini (it's a generous 10oz), pineapple mojito and The Abbey's bloody Mary. Near and dear to many, owner David Cooley through his nightclub supports many organizations including OUTfest, LAGLC, Gay Men¹s Chorus, HRC, Pop Luck Club, Raise-A-Child, Trevor Project, GLAAD and more.



The Edison

108 W. 2nd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 613-0000

Inspired by the sophistication and nightlife of the 1920s (think The Cocoanut Grove) in Los Angeles, The Edison is Downtown LA's present-day club for entertaining and mingling. Located in the iconic Higgins Building, which was built in 1910 and known as the first power plant in L.A., today, The Edison features hot DJs, dancing, live jazz and bluegrass, burlesque, absinthe, craft cocktails and an unforgettable happy hour. Referred as the creative cocktail hour (Wed-Fri, 5-7pm), The Edison's happy hour offers a signature 35-cent martinis and $1 cocktails, deals on appetizers and a full bar. The ambience is untouchable – silent films play on screens throughout the club while aerial acrobats perform. The bar is open Wednesdays to Saturdays with a mandatory dress (dress shoes and collared shirts for guys; gals know what to do). There is a $10 cover charge after 10 p.m.



Rainbow Bar & Grill

9015 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 278-4232

Steps from The Roxy on the Strip, Rainbow Bar & Grill is the quintessential pre-and-post show nightspot. 45 years ago the Rainbow Bar came to be where the most famous rock legends hung out and partied together (Alice Cooper, Micky Dolenz, Ringo Starr, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley and Keith Moon). Today the bar welcomes locals and visitors to grab a drink and relax to live music upstairs in the Over the Rainbow room, while rock-n-roll fans can spend hours checking out all of the Rainbow's memorabilia (Motorhead's Lemmy tribute is insane) amidst the restaurant on the main floor. Rainbow Bar & Grill is also world-wide known because it was reported that funnyman John Belushi ate his last meal here.



The Polo Lounge

The Beverly Hills Hotel

9641 Sunset Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 887-2777

Special occasion or not, regardless of why you are at The Polo Lounge, it always delivers on experience. Where many celebs and industry movers and shakers have met up for a drink, The Polo Lounge is an iconic bar with history, and a complimentary bar snack plate (toro chips, marinated olives and nuts). Its cocktail menu features signature classics including 5 Star Martini (the lychee martini is a local fave), Polo Garden Gimlet, the Ramon Fizz and the Penicillin to name a few, an extensive wine and beer list, French bubbles, and top shelf spirits. Hankering for an afternoon bite or late night snack, guests can order oysters, tuna tartare, Russian Royal Osteria caviar, and sliders, as well as mains including the McCarthy salad, the Polo Lounge club, and the for-sure-you-must-order the chocolate souffle.



Tropicana Bar

The Roosevelt Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 856-1970

Tropicana Bar, a poolside bar amidst the heart of Hollywood within the historic Roosevelt Hotel (1927), is a place for Angelenos and visitors to show off their sexy side. The 60s outdoor pool ambiance sets the stage for a day under the California sunshine. Beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Tropicana Bar offers The Rosy Oyster, a specialty menu of various wines and oysters. Brunch cocktails are served all day. If you are day visiting the hotel, note that the bar's day beds are first reserved for hotel guests. But upon availability, they can be reserved by non-hotel guests – you just have to meet the beverage and food minimum. Reserving the cabana rooms are a definite thing to do these days for hosting and/or relaxing away from the pool. To pay tribute to the days of Clark Gable and Carole Lombard, The Roosevelt offers a 3,200 sq. ft. duplex with views of the Hollywood sign. This room is obviously named the Gable-Lombard penthouse.

By Sheryl Craig