Maxine Waters Hosts Packed Anti-Trump Town Hall

INGELWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters hosted a packed town hall meeting in Inglewood Saturday morning.

Thousands of her supporters, and a few protesters, crowded into the high school auditorium.

Laurie Perez spoke with Rep. Waters about what some are calling her breakout moment as one of the nation’s loudest critics of the president.

Waters, who represents California’s 43rd District, made a rock star entrance into the Inglewood high school auditorium bringing back to L.A. the “impeach trump” rallying cry that has catapulted her from hometown heroine to political “it girl.”

“Donald Trump, I’m coming for you!” Waters shouted.

“Auntie Maxine” as some now call her has become the poster child for those resisting the president’s policies. But her opponents posted what some were calling unflattering and racist posters of Waters that were quickly taken down.

“In this business you expect there are people who disagree with you or even hate you,” Waters said. “I put everything on the line, I’m going for it [because] I cannot suffer him, I’m so offended by him and the way he’s conducted himself, the way he disrespects people and to add insult to injury he doesn’t respect the government, he doesn’t know anything about it.”

A handful of trump supporters sat in the crow though not for long, police escorted them out after a disturbance. The majority came to hear about housing, healthcare, the economy and more generally, what to make of a president not many here support.

“We looking at the next election 2018 we’re hoping to take the house back as Democrats because we have shown he is not fit to hold this prestigious office,” Rahman Abdul Diop said.