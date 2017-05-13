LA Offering Gift Cards For Guns In Buyback Event Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The city of Los Angeles is collecting guns Saturday as part of its no questions asked Gun Buyback Program.
The event was taking place until 1 p.m. at two separate locations in Los Angeles. People can sell their guns to the city anonymously.
Sellers may qualify to receive a $100 Target gift card for surrendering handguns, shotguns and rifles. Those selling assault rifles may qualify for a $200 gift card.
According to the city, the firearms should be unloaded in a locked container, or stored in their vehicle’s trunk.
The two buyback locations are the Los Angeles Sports Arena, located at 3939 S. Figueroa St. in South Los Angeles, and the Facey Medical Group, located at 1165 Sepulveda Blvd. in Mission Hills.
Mayor Eric Garcetti was expected to join Los Angeles police officials at the buyback event taking place at the L.A. Sports Arena.