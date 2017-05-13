Coast Guard Suspends Search For Possible Downed Plane Off Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA.com) – The U.S. Coast Guard investigated a report of a plane that may have went down about two miles north of Redondo Beach Harbor Saturday morning.
The USCG reports that it received an emergency notification for assistance at 11:45 a.m. from an aircraft emergency transmitter beacon. Shortly after, several witnesses reported seeing an oil sheen on the surface of the water near Redondo Beach Harbor, the USCG said.
The USGS dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin chopper and a 45-foot boat to conduct a search. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Baywatch Redondo were assisting.
The search was suspended just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Coast Guard said the search was called after “multiple search patterns in the area with no indication of any aircraft in distress.”
Anyone with information on the case should call the USCG at (319) 521-3805.