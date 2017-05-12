Random El Monte Murders Linked To 1 Suspect While Victim’s Family Asks ‘Why’?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The two victims didn’t know each other — one shot on a freeway, the other setting up an outdoor birthday party.

Officials have now linked both murders to one suspect.

CBS 2’s Crystal Cruz was in Covina Thursday where she spoke to one of the victim’s loved ones.

Christine Ramos, who was 36, would’ve liked the blue and white balloons — the Dallas Cowboys colors — her family let go at her graveside.

The Cowboys meant the world to Ramos and she meant the world to her wife, Lolly.

“That’s what it is, an everyday struggle that I’m not okay with nothing, not [even] getting up in the morning. Nothing. I hate my life right now without her.” said Lolly Ramos.

In April, Chris was driving home from work on the 10 Freeway in El Monte when she was shot in the head, found dead in her car.

“Tormented us. Devastated us because she’s not here with us no more. We miss her walking through our doors, just coming by and visiting us, calling us all the time, and texting us,” said sister Anjeanette Alvarez.

A few days after Chris was killed another bizarre murder happened in El Monte. This time a 35-year-old man was setting up for a birthday party, was found shot.

The man later died but gave useful information that lead to an arrest of a Hemet man in both murders.

Detectives don’t have a motive and say there’s no connection between the shooter and his victims.

“When he did this to her he did this to me, too, and lot of people. I’m just trying to live day by day, but he needs to pay and he will pay,” says Lolly.

Chris’ family says the killing was random and don’t know why the shooter chose her.

“He broke us, he broke our family, he ruined our lives. We’re not going to ever be the same because of this,” said Anjeanette.

The suspect, Jorge Rosales, 44, is in jail facing two first-degree murder charges.