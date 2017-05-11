Senate Judiciary Chair Calls On FBI To Publicly Confirm Trump Not Under Investigation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee suggested Thursday that statements made by former FBI Director James Comey to both him and California Senator Dianne Feinstein indicated that President Trump was not under investigation for collusion with Russia.

Trump detailed his conversations with Comey, who he fired this week, in an interview with NBC News Thursday in which he said, “I know that I’m not under investigation”.

On Tuesday, the President’s letter said that Comey told him he was not under investigation.

.@POTUS letter to Comey: "I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the DOJ that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau." pic.twitter.com/PNeRoSbMIc — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) May 9, 2017

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa issued a statement calling on the FBI to “confirm to the public” what he and Feinstein were told about Trump’s claim that he is not under investigation.

“Senator Feinstein and I heard nothing that contradicted the President’s statement,” said Grassley. “Now Mr. Comey is no longer the FBI director. But the FBI should still follow my advice. It should confirm to the public whether it is or is not investigating the President. Because it has failed to make this clear, speculation has run rampant.”

Feinstein did not immediately respond to Grassley’s statement.

Trump said that he spoke with Comey once during dinner and twice in phone calls, during which time he says Comey told him “you are not under investigation.”

He says he initiated one phone call, and Comey initiated the other.

In his termination letter to Comey, sent to reporters on Tuesday, Trump thanked him for informing him “three times” that he is not under investigation.

Trump says, “I know that I’m not under investigation. Me personally. I’m not talking about campaigns or anything else. I am not under investigation.”

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe told a Senate confirmation panel he disagrees with the White House suggestion that it’s a low priority of the FBI to investigate Russian interference in the election and potential Trump campaign collusion.

McCabe says it’s a “highly significant investigation,” contradicting statements made by the White House downplaying the significance. On Wednesday, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was “probably one of the smallest things” that the FBI has “got going on their plate.”

He also said he would not comment on any conversation between Comey and the President.

FBI's McCabe says he will not comment on alleged Russia probe talks between POTUS & Comey, pledges to refrain from such talks while at helm pic.twitter.com/vi28KK2dGz — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 11, 2017

