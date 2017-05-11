Man, 50, Accused Of Trying To Sexually Assault Woman Inside Church

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Detectives with the LAPD’s Hollenbeck division have arrested a 50-year-old man they said tried to commit a sexual assault inside a church.
Detectives are also seeking additional witnesses or victims who may have had contact with James Melendez.
This past Sunday, around 10:40 a.m., police said Melendez attacked the victim in the sacristy (or vestry) room belonging to a local church located on 3300 block of Opal Street in Los Angeles.
The victim was able to fend off the attack and police said Melendez fled the location in his vehicle. Melendez’s vehicle was later located and impounded by police.
Melendez was arrested on Tuesday.
He was booked for assault with the intent to commit sexual assault.
Melendez is in custody and being held on a $100,000 bond.
Anyone who may have also been victimized by Melendez is asked to please call Hollenbeck Area Detectives-Sex Crimes Detail at (323) 342-8995. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit http://www.lapdonline.org.