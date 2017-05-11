Crash Through SB 405 Freeway Rail Rips Car In Half

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The occupants of a car appear to have survived after a crash through a freeway barricade Thursday in West Los Angeles ripped the vehicle in half.
The crash was first reported just before 6 a.m. as a solo vehicle crash on the southbound 405 Freeway and Venice Boulevard.
One driver was seen waving his hands and talking. Firefighters are attending to the second driver, but that person was seen moving their legs.
Both vehicles were severely damaged after somehow being thrown through the freeway K-rail.
All lanes on the southbound side were closed briefly after the crash, but a few lanes are expected to reopen shortly.