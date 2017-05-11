Crash Through SB 405 Freeway Rail Rips Car In Half

May 11, 2017 6:28 AM
Filed Under: 405 Freeway, West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The occupants of a car appear to have survived after a crash through a freeway barricade Thursday in West Los Angeles ripped the vehicle in half.

The crash was first reported just before 6 a.m. as a solo vehicle crash on the southbound 405 Freeway and Venice Boulevard.

One driver was seen waving his hands and talking. Firefighters are attending to the second driver, but that person was seen moving their legs.

Both vehicles were severely damaged after somehow being thrown through the freeway K-rail.

All lanes on the southbound side were closed briefly after the crash, but a few lanes are expected to reopen shortly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch