Pit Bulls Shot, Killed By Police After Attack On Small Dog

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Three pit bulls that attacked a man walking a small dog Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles were shot by an LAPD officer, leaving two of the dogs dead.
The attack occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Stanford Avenue near 5th Street, where the victim – said to be in his 50s – was walking his dog, according to police.
The unidentified man walking the dog suffered multiple bite wounds.
The small dog the man was walking was killed by the pit bulls, Madison said.
Two of the pit bulls died at the scene, but the third one survived and was treated for injuries.
