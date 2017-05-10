LA Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Olympic Officials

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti welcomed the 14 International Olympic Committee members to Los Angeles Wednesday.
This was the first of three days that the IOC members will see up close why L.A. leaders believe the city should host the 2024 Olympic Games.
They toured the Rose Bowl, Olympic venue sites in long beach and the Stub Hub center in Carson.
The people behind the 2024 bid kept on message, that LA’s $5.3 billion dollar proposal is low risk and fiscally responsible. The city will use existing buildings and stadiums.
Officials also discussed commitment to security and L.A.’s public transportation boom.
“On transportation we shared our excitement about what L.A. is undergoing which is nothing short of a transportation revolution,” Garcetti said.
“We can do this because we don’t have to build a single venue,”Angela Ruggiero, LA 2024 committee member said
The members will spend the next two days in LA touring other venues for the summer games. Then they head to Paris for a similar three-day tour. The winning city will be announced September 13th.
