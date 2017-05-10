Garth Brooks Adds Local Tour Date, Will Play The Forum In July

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — County superstar Garth Brooks announced Wednesday that he’s added a tour date in Los Angeles.
One of the world’s most popular singers and entertainers, Garth (not to be confused with CBS2 weatherman Garth Kemp!) is appearing at the Forum for the first time in 21 years.
The July 29 7:30 p.m. date also represents his last show in the California/Nevada/Arizona area on his current world tour.
Also appearing on the bill, superstar Trisha Yearwood (aka Mrs. Garth Brooks) and host of an awesome show on the Food Network. But we digress.
Tickets for Garth’s show go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10 a.m. Interested ticket buyers are asked to go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks now to create an account for quicker purchasing next week. There is an eight ticket limit.
Garth — who recently won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards — has also launched Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live show. It airs every Monday on Garth’s official Facebook page at 4 p.m. PST.
