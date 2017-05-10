Man Wounded In Fontana Road Rage Shooting

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a car in a road rage shooting on a Fontana freeway Tuesday night, leaving a driver injured.
The situation began in Rancho Cucamonga and the shooting occurred before 9:45 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway, just south of the 210 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol.
A Lexus was struck several times by gunfire. Its driver pulled into a parking lot and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with at least one gunshot wound, CHP confirmed. He is expected to survive.
CHP said the victim was a security guard who had a weapon in his trunk, so he was unable to return fire.
The suspect is believed to have been driving a white Ford F-150 truck, CHP said. The truck may have rammed the Lexus prior to the shooting.
Officers were investigating whether the window of a second car was shattered by a stray bullet. That driver suffered minor cuts, CHP said.
The circumstances that precipitated the shooting were not confirmed. If caught, the suspect would likely face attempted murder charges, CHP reported.
