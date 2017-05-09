3 Pets Killed, Firefighter Burned In Malibu Apartment Blaze

MALIBU (CBSLA.com) — Several pets were killed in a fire at a Malibu apartment complex Tuesday morning.
The fire forced an evacuation of the two-story building at 23901 Civic Center Way. By the time the fire was extinguished, it had damaged three units and left one firefighter with minor injuries.
“One firefighter suffered a first-degree burn and three pets were killed in the fire,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Richard Licon said.
Nearly five dozen firefighters called out to fight this blaze, Licon said.
