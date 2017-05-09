New York Will Host Grammy Awards In 2018

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — Go east, Grammy Awards.
The Recording Academy announced next year’s Grammys will be held in New York instead of Los Angeles, where it has been held at the Staples Center for the past 14 years.
“While we’re best known for Music’s Biggest Night, we serve the music community year-round, and a large part of the music community year-round, and a large part of that community is alive and thriving in New York City and on the East Coast,” Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said in a statement.
“As a native New Yorker and lifelong supporter of the city’s vibrant arts scene, I couldn’t be more excited to return in 2018 and celebrate 60 years of honoring the best of the best in recorded sound in the world-class venue that is Madison Square Garden.”
Madison Square Garden last played host to the Grammy Awards in 2003, when the Recording Academy celebrated its 45th anniversary. The awards show, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2018, isexpected to return to Los Angeles in 2019.
The Grammy Awards airs on CBS.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)