Bear Roams Neighborhood, Backyards In San Gabriel Valley Community

SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA.com) – A bear roamed a neighborhood Monday in the San Gabriel Valley.
The bear was spotted around 3 p.m. in the community of Bradbury, just north of Duarte along the San Gabriel foothills.
It first emerged along the 200 block of Oak Shade Road, where it was seen climbing into backyards and dueling with a dog and a deer.
The bear appeared to have an ear tag, indicating the animal had been previously processed by authorities.
