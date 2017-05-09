Cars Set On Fire At Vandalized Auto Repair Shop

May 9, 2017 6:51 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Vandalism, West Adams

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Several cars were set on fire at a West Adams auto repair shop, where vandals also scrawled a threat on the wall of a garage.

The fire was first reported at about 2:43 a.m. at Richard’s Auto Shop, 3511 S. Crenshaw Blvd. Arriving crews found four cars fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters put out the fire in just 15 minutes and kept it from spread to any nearby buildings.

But someone tagged a wall that read “I WILL KILL YOUR FAMILY RICHARD.”

Arson investigators are on the scene.

