Employee Killed In Shootout With Robbers At South LA Market

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man was shot to death inside a market in the Harvard Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday morning.
The shooting happened 8 p.m. Sunday at the Martinez Market, 6565 South Normandie Ave., Los Angeles police Sgt. Thomas Bojorquez said.
Detectives say there were two employees and customers inside the store when “a number of men” entered the store to rob it. The customers ran out, but an employee in his 60s started trading gunfire with the robbers.
The employee was killed in the shootout, but the second employee was not hurt. One of the suspects is believed to have been wounded.
“One of the suspects was injured at the time of the incident and there’s a blood trail from the establishment up 65th Place,” the LAPD’s Nathan Kouri said. The blood trail ended abruptly, so detectives believe the suspects got into a car after running away from the store.
