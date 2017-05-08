Officer-Involved Shooting In Standoff At Sunland-Tujunga Home

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA (CBSLA.com) —An officer-involved shooting occurred Monday in Tujunga after a suspected prowler with reported access to several guns was holed up inside a home.
Police responded to a “hot prowler” call from the house in the 11300 block of Alethea Drive just before 9 a.m., said Officer Aareon Jefferson of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.
The residents were able to evacuate the home through a back window, and when police arrived, the suspect – a man in his 20s or 30s – refused to come out, said Jefferson.
The unidentified suspect ignored bullhorn calls to surrender and turned off a cell phone that police dialed in hopes of making contact with him, according to police.
A police spokeswoman says at least one officer fired their weapon just before 1:20 p.m. No officers were hurt in the shooting, according to police.