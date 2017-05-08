Officer-Involved Shooting In Standoff At Sunland-Tujunga Home

May 8, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: Barricade, Tujunga

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA (CBSLA.com) —An officer-involved shooting occurred Monday in Tujunga after a suspected prowler with reported access to several guns was holed up inside a home.

Police responded to a “hot prowler” call from the house in the 11300 block of Alethea Drive just before 9 a.m., said Officer Aareon Jefferson of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.

The residents were able to evacuate the home through a back window, and when police arrived, the suspect – a man in his 20s or 30s – refused to come out, said Jefferson.

The unidentified suspect ignored bullhorn calls to surrender and turned off a cell phone that police dialed in hopes of making contact with him, according to police.

A police spokeswoman says at least one officer fired their weapon just before 1:20 p.m. No officers were hurt in the shooting, according to police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch