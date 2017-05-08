Dove’s Latest ‘Real Beauty’ Campaign Inspires Mockery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dove’s latest “real beauty” campaign has been the source of mockery on social media.
Its new ad features body washes that come in six limited-edition bottles meant to celebrate different shapes and sizes.
“From curvaceous to slender, tall to petite, and whatever your skin colour, shoe size or hair type, beauty comes in a million different shapes and sizes. Our six exclusive bottle designs represent this diversity: just like women, we wanted to show that our iconic bottle can come in all shapes and sizes, too,” according to its website.
But the ad has become a meme.