Dove’s Latest ‘Real Beauty’ Campaign Inspires Mockery

May 8, 2017 9:50 PM
Filed Under: Dove's Latest 'Real Beauty' Campaign Creates Mockery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dove’s latest “real beauty” campaign has been the source of mockery on social media.

Its new ad features body washes that come in six limited-edition bottles meant to celebrate different shapes and sizes.

 

“From curvaceous to slender, tall to petite, and whatever your skin colour, shoe size or hair type, beauty comes in a million different shapes and sizes. Our six exclusive bottle designs represent this diversity: just like women, we wanted to show that our iconic bottle can come in all shapes and sizes, too,” according to its website.

But the ad has become a meme.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch