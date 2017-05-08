Dove’s Latest ‘Real Beauty’ Campaign Inspires Mockery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dove’s latest “real beauty” campaign has been the source of mockery on social media.

Its new ad features body washes that come in six limited-edition bottles meant to celebrate different shapes and sizes.

“From curvaceous to slender, tall to petite, and whatever your skin colour, shoe size or hair type, beauty comes in a million different shapes and sizes. Our six exclusive bottle designs represent this diversity: just like women, we wanted to show that our iconic bottle can come in all shapes and sizes, too,” according to its website.

But the ad has become a meme.

This is what REAL beauty looks like @Dove pic.twitter.com/lEfyrE7Cdy — SF Cartoon Screens (@sftoonscreens) May 8, 2017

DOVE SOLVED BODY SHAMING GUYS!!!!!!! IT'S OVER1!1!1!1 https://t.co/UsDIAofYG3 — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) May 8, 2017

.@Dove matches its new body wash bottles to your body type pic.twitter.com/zzxy21DYuH — chekov's mankrik (@vrunt) May 8, 2017

@FastCompany @Dove These are only realistic body types for The Muses from Hercules… pic.twitter.com/xTEC1vMmB1 — Omri (@Omri_Rawrlan) May 8, 2017

its even funnier when you use actual model photos. @Dove pic.twitter.com/IWL4VR7W1D — Cursed ℇ 👌 (@ObscuredLeg) May 8, 2017