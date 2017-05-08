2 Utility Workers Seriously Hurt In Possible Electrical Incident In Westlake

May 8, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: LADWP, Westlake

WESTLAKE (CBSLA.com) – Two workers with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were seriously injured in a possible electrical incident in the Westlake neighborhood Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two LADWP workers were hurt in an “apparent electrical incident” sometime before 11:54 a.m. in the 400 block of South Hoover Street.

They were rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital. One was described as being in “grave condition” and the other was serious, the fire department reported.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately known.

