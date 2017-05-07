Dodgers-Padres Sunday Game In San Diego Rained Out

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday game with the San Diego Padres has been rained out, the third such rainout in Padres’ history at Petco Park.

Sunday’s scheduled 1:40 p.m. series finale against the San Diego Padres has been postponed due to unstable, inclement weather including prolonged rain showers and possible thunder and lightning throughout the afternoon, the Padres statement said.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 12:40 p.m. The regularly scheduled game on Sept. 2 against the Dodgers will be pushed from 5:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. to better accommodate a double-header.

Today’s game has been postponed and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, Sept 2. pic.twitter.com/drN6gTFQ0a — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 7, 2017

It’s the first rainout at Petco Park since Sunday, July 19, 2015, a span of 134 games. Prior to that, there had been 820 games played at Petco Park since the previous rainout on April 4, 2006.

Tickets for Sunday’s game will be valid for the same seats at the new game time, and should be used for ballpark entry on September 2, according to team officials.

“Fans with tickets to both games on September 2 will be asked to exit the ballpark after the first game and reenter for the evening game,” the statement said.

There are no refunds for rescheduled games, but tickets may be exchanged prior to the rescheduled game at the Advance Ticket Windows at Petco Park for any remaining game during the 2017 regular season, subject to availability.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)