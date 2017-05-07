Former MLB Pitcher Barry Zito To Debut His Acclaimed Musical Talent In LA Next Month

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Barry Zito is used to performing in front of 50,000 people but not with a mic in his hand.

The former major league baseball star and Cy Young award winner has taken off the jock strap and now he’s strapped on a guitar.

He’s touring to promote his debut album, “No Secrets.” The acclaimed record is climbing the Billboard Americana/Folk Album charts. He’s now #30 on the country chart.

Zito, 39, who seemed to make a career out of beating the Angels when he pitched for the Oakland A’s and slaying the Dodgers when he pitched for the San Francisco Giants, will debut his music set in LA on Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Zito says while baseball was always a passion, music is also in his blood. His father worked as a conductor/arranger for Nat King Cole and his mom was one of Cole’s back-up singers.

Tickets are now on sale. Click here for more about tickets.

Known for a devastating curveball, Zito pitched for 15 seasons and amassed a lifetime record of 165 wins and 143 losses. His best season, 2002 when he won the Cy Young as the American League’s best pitcher and went 23-5 for the A’s with a 2.65 ERA. He appeared in three All-Star games and in four seasons finished in the Top Ten for lowest ERA.