Police Shoot, Kill Teen At San Diego High School

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA.com) – Police shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Saturday at Torrey Pines High School.
Officers were dispatched at 3:27 a.m. to 3710 Del Mar Heights Road, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department. Officers were called to the school to perform a welfare check on a minor, and when they arrived they found a 15-year-old boy in the parking lot.
The boy allegedly produced a gun, prompting two officers to open fire on him, police told NBC 7. The teen was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
The name of the victim has not been released.
