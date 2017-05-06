Police Shoot, Kill Teen At San Diego High School

May 6, 2017 9:31 AM

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA.com) – Police shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Saturday at Torrey Pines High School.

Officers were dispatched at 3:27 a.m. to 3710 Del Mar Heights Road, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department. Officers were called to the school to perform a welfare check on a minor, and when they arrived they found a 15-year-old boy in the parking lot.

The boy allegedly produced a gun, prompting two officers to open fire on him, police told NBC 7. The teen was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch