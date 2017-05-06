Conrad Hilton Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bentley

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) – Conrad Hilton, the younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, was arrested early Saturday morning in the Hollywood Hills on accusations he attempted to steal a Bentley belonging to his ex-girlfriend’s father.
According to Los Angeles police, officers arrested the 23-year-old Hilton at around 4:50 a.m. in the 2300 block of Jupiter Drive for violating a restraining order and taking a car belonging to his ex-girlfriend’s father without permission.
He was taken into custody on a felony charges grand theft auto, police said. He was booked on $60,000 bail.
The exact details leading up to the arrest were not immediately confirmed. Entertainment website TMZ reported that the Bentley belonged to Rick Salomon, the father of actress Hunter Daily Salomon. Hunter and Conrad used to date.