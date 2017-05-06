2 On Your Side: Self-Installed Security Systems Could Pose Risk, Experts Warn

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – With home burglaries on the rise across Southern California, more people are turning to “do it yourself” security systems.

However, these high tech devices open you up to being a target for burglars, security experts warn.

“The most important step in securing your home, without a doubt, is understanding that your home needs to be secured,” security expert Jeff Zisner tells CBS2.

From professional systems like ADT and Protection One, to plug-and-play systems like Nest or Ring, knowing what system is right for you can be tough.

“When you are evaluating your home security, step one is to assess your family or your environment, and don’t go too big, and don’t go too small,” Zisner said.

Zisner explains that “do it yourself” security systems can potentially be a mistake for homeowners.

“When you’re buying these items out of a big box store, the products generally are not terrible products, but the technical expertise associated with installing them, those are the biggest challenges,” Zisner said. “Either learn how to use it before you go buy it, or, hire someone who knows what they’re doing.”

Zisner warns that the convenience of having a security system connected to your smart phone can be a risk.

“Having any security system connected to your phone definitely adds risk,” Zisner said. “My recommendation is, for my clients, is to have a strong password for your phone, because if someone can get into your phone, they can get into your system.”

The same warning goes for the way you save your video recordings. All systems come with the choice of local or cloud storage. If you store in the cloud, you could be leaving a door open.”

“Anything that’s connected to the internet is hackable,” Zisner said.

It’s important to do your homework and find out what is going to work best for you.

“My ultimate goal in securing the house is comfort, knowing that the family goes to sleep at night and doesn’t have to think twice about any type of security breach,” Tarzana homeowner Ross Saly told CBS2.

Zisner says that while the different devices and technologies available can definitely help with your security, they do not necessarily replace the old school deterrents, such as having good locks, windows and doors.

Can 2 On Your Side help you? Just email us at 2onyourside@cbs.com with your problem. Or message us on Twitter using the hashtag #2onyourside.