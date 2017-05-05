Search Intensifies For Missing 45-Year-Old Father Of 2 Teens

WINCHESTER (CBSLA.com) — The search has intensified for a missing 45-year-old Winchester man.

CBS 2’s Crystal Cruz spoke to the missing man’s wife Friday.

“He’s my other half. I just want him back,” said Angelina Rodriguez.

She’s had a series of sleepless night since her husband, Alfredo, went missing Tuesday.

She made a plea on behalf of herself and their two teens.

“We just want you back,” she said, “For me, we’re incomplete without him.”

Last Friday, the 45-year-old father — a special needs teaching assistant — started taking a prescribed sleep aid. He had been complaining about restless nights, possibly stemming from their move to Winchester from Indio in October.

“Within the past two to three weeks, he’s been having issues with sleeping. It was nighttime it was getting dark the anxiety would come on because he knew he couldn’t sleep,” said Angelina.

Tuesday morning, Alfredo took his daughter to school, pulled out food to make for dinner that night and did something abnormal. He disappeared.

A neighbor’s security camera shows Alfredo walking down a nearby street with a backpack.

“Wallet, keys, money everything is here,” his wife says, “The only thing that’s missing are the pills.”

Depression, abnormal thoughts and confusion can be side affects of these sleep aids.

Family says Alfredo loved his jobt and was a big family man. Disappearing is not like him says his son Andrew, 19.

“We aren’t even mad at the fact that he’s gone, just want to know he’s safe that would bring us to rest right now,” he said.

Cruz reports the family has been very thankful to the community for being on the lookout. Tomorrow, the search continues at Washington Park in Winchester.