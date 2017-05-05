Kim And Kanye Launch New Fashion Venture For Kids

May 5, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Calabasas, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

CALABASAS (CBSLA.com) – Celebrity power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, referred to as ‘Kimye,’ put their hometown of Calabasas on the map by launching a new clothing line for children.

The line, known as The Kids Supply, dropped Friday and features all things Calabasas. It includes a collection of slip dresses in pink and black, embroidered tees, hoodies, a bomber jacket, hats with a kids’ logo and chokers.

The pieces range from $22 to $240.

“I think it’s amazing that she’s creating lines for families, and that we’re getting more options out there, because there really aren’t that many options,” Calabasas mother Kacie Foos said. “But spending $240 on a jacket is just unjustifiable.”

Kimye have two children of their own, North and Saint, who have both been seen rocking the new line.

Kids Supply is available exclusively online.

