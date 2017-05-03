Victorville Man, 32, Accused Of Engaging In Sex Acts With Minor Under 14 From 2012-13

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) — Detectives from the Victorville Police Department have arrested a man and accused him of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 from 2012-2013.
Nicholas Giles, also known as Nicholas Gary Burstein was arrested Tuesday.
Giles, a 32-year-old Victorville resident, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail. He’s also accused of lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 and lascivious acts with a child, age specific.
Authorities believe there may be other victims.
Deputies arrested Giles Tuesday following a verbal argument in the parking lot of a Kaiser Permanente. Officers arrived on scene following reports of a suspected vehicle burglary. Officials later determined no burglary had taken place but found Giles had the outstanding arrest warrant.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Dana Weinberg at the Victorville Police Department (760) 241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463).