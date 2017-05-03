Magnitude-3.4 Quake Shakes Riverside County Area

May 3, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Earthquake, Riverside County, U.S. Geological Survey

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — A small and shallow earthquake struck southern Riverside County early Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 8:44 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.5 at a depth of 1.2 miles, 9 miles west-southwest of Anza in Riverside County and 10 miles north-northeast of Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, according to a USGS report.

The earthquake was later downgraded to magnitude 3.4.

About three minutes later, a second quake struck near the same location with a magnitude of 2.6, according to the USGS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch