Magnitude-3.4 Quake Shakes Riverside County Area

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — A small and shallow earthquake struck southern Riverside County early Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake hit at 8:44 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.5 at a depth of 1.2 miles, 9 miles west-southwest of Anza in Riverside County and 10 miles north-northeast of Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, according to a USGS report.
The earthquake was later downgraded to magnitude 3.4.
About three minutes later, a second quake struck near the same location with a magnitude of 2.6, according to the USGS.