Silfverberg Scores In OT As Ducks Top Oilers, 4-3, In Game 4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg scored 45 seconds into overtime, lifting the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night.
Captain Ryan Getzlaf set up the winning score and finished with two goals and two assists. Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim, which has won two in a row after dropping the first two games of the series at home.
Drake Caggiula, Connor McDavid and Milan Lucic scored for Edmonton, and Cam Talbot had 35 saves.
Game 5 is Friday night, back in Southern California.
