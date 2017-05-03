Silfverberg Scores In OT As Ducks Top Oilers, 4-3, In Game 4

May 3, 2017 10:38 PM
Filed Under: Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg scored 45 seconds into overtime, lifting the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf set up the winning score and finished with two goals and two assists. Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim, which has won two in a row after dropping the first two games of the series at home.

Drake Caggiula, Connor McDavid and Milan Lucic scored for Edmonton, and Cam Talbot had 35 saves.

Game 5 is Friday night, back in Southern California.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

