Orange County Bus Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Trying To Have Sex With Boys He Meets Online

ORANGE (CBSLA.com) — An Orange County school bus driver has been arrested and accused of scouring social media, targeting teenage boys for sex.
Undercover officers arrested Jerry Wayne Langley, 50, about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Fullerton park, said Sgt. Jon Radus of the Fullerton Police Department.
He was released in less than 24 hours after posting $100,000 bail for allegedly trying to arrange to have sex with a 13-year-old boy he contacted via a social media site.
Detectives said Langley was surprised because he thought he was meeting a boy when officers arrested him.
For the past two weeks, Fullerton police have monitored Langely’s online posts on a social media site, which they said targeted juvenile boys for sex acts.
Officers believed there are multiple victims throughout Southern California and urged them to come forward.
“That is of grave concern to us. We do believe that he has had contact with juveniles both online and actual physical sexual contact. We are looking for those victims to come forward,” Radus said.
Investigators said the charter bus driver has had regular contact with children. But a director at Transportation Charter Services based in Orange told Gile that Langley would only occasionally be assigned bus routes.
According to his employer, Langley has been with Transportation Charter Services for five years and is now suspended without pay.
CBS2’s Michele Gile went to his Fullerton apartment for comment, but he refused to talk to her.