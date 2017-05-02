Wrestling Icon ‘X-Pac’ Arrested With Meth, Weed At LA Airport, Police Say

May 2, 2017 6:36 PM
Filed Under: X-Pac

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Professional wrestler “X-Pac” has been arrested in Los Angeles after authorities say he tried to board a flight to London with methamphetamine and marijuana.

Los Angeles Airport Police say Tuesday the popular wrestler, whose real name is Sean Michael Waltman, was arrested Sunday after being stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

An arrest report says Waltman was attempting to board a Norwegian Airlines flight when a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to his backpack. Officers who searched his bag found 38 methamphetamine capsules, 56 THC capsules, two liquid THC cigarettes and three marijuana chocolate bars.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

