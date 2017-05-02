Worker Burned In Flash Fire At Hollywood Film Studio

May 2, 2017 9:27 PM

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A worker using a flammable lacquer suffered non-life- threatening burn injuries to his face and hands Tuesday at a Hollywood film studio, a fire department spokesman said.

The man was burned on or near a film stage when the flash fire occurred, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. Firefighters were called about 5:25 p.m. to the 1500 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards, according to LAFD.

The fire, which was out when firefighters arrived, tripped the building’s fire sprinklers but there was no explosion, Humphrey said.

The injured man, who was in fair condition, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening burns to his face and hands.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch