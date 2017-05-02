Worker Burned In Flash Fire At Hollywood Film Studio

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A worker using a flammable lacquer suffered non-life- threatening burn injuries to his face and hands Tuesday at a Hollywood film studio, a fire department spokesman said.
The man was burned on or near a film stage when the flash fire occurred, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. Firefighters were called about 5:25 p.m. to the 1500 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards, according to LAFD.
The fire, which was out when firefighters arrived, tripped the building’s fire sprinklers but there was no explosion, Humphrey said.
The injured man, who was in fair condition, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening burns to his face and hands.