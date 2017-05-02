Sheriff’s Deputy Hospitalized With Gunshot Wound In Training Mishap

May 2, 2017 12:01 PM

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com/AP) — Officials say a sheriff’s deputy was wounded when his handgun accidentally discharged during a training exercise in San Bernardino.

Cindy Bachman, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, says the accident occurred Tuesday morning at the Frank Bland regional training facility east of Los Angeles.

Bachman says the gun went off as the deputy was re-holstering it during an exercise. The deputy was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Bachman says the deputy was then flown to a hospital in stable condition.

She says the training involved regular exercises for special enforcement and SWAT officers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

