Puig, Bellinger Power Dodgers To 13-5 Victory Over Giants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yasiel Puig drove in four runs with two singles and rookie Cody Bellinger added three more with a bases-clearing triple as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the San Francisco Giants 13-5 on Tuesday night.

Justin Turner and Franklin Gutierrez each added two RBIs, helping the Dodgers overcome an early 4-0 deficit by scoring six runs in the second inning, four in the fourth and three more in the sixth.

The Dodgers managed 11 hits, including a homer by Gutierrez, but the Giants helped Los Angeles with nine walks.

Despite throwing 82 pitches the first three innings, Alex Wood (2-0) made it through the fifth to earn the victory. He allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits. He walked one and struck out eight.

Matt Moore (1-4) took the loss, lasting just 3 1/3 innings. Moore was charged with nine runs and six hits with five walks.

The Dodgers have won five of their last six.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Right-hander Johnny Cueto revealed after Monday’s game that he has been battling a blister issue since the end of spring training. He is not expected to miss a start. “You have to be a little concerned,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “The thing’s been lingering around.”

Dodgers: Adrian Gonzalez, who turns 35 on Monday, has been batting elbow and back soreness and did not start Tuesday. Gonzalez has never been on the disabled list. He has yet to hit a home run. Manager Dave Roberts said he may give Gonzalez Wednesday off, too. With Thursday’s off day, that would give the veteran three consecutive days off.

UP NEXT

Giants: Right-hander Jeff Samardzija will attempt to earn his first victory of the season in the series finale against the Dodgers on Wednesday. Samardzija is 0-4 but coming off his best outing of the season. He gave up two earned runs and four hits and a walk, with five strikeouts in seven innings against the Padres.

Dodgers: Julio Urias is scheduled to make his second start of the season against the Giants. Urias held the Giants to one run on four hits and four walks, striking four, in his season debut Thursday.

