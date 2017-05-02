CNN Refuses To Run Trump Ad With ‘Fake News’ Graphic

NEW YORK (CBSLA.com/AP) — President Trump’s campaign is criticizing CNN for refusing to air an advertisement touting the president’s achievements during his first 100 days in office, saying the network doesn’t want it because the ad “doesn’t fit their narrative.”

The “First 100 Days” ad highlights the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, job creation, and the administration’s approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.

“It is absolutely shameful to see the media blocking the positive message that President Trump is trying to share with the country,” said Trump campaign executive director Michael Glassner. “It’s clear that CNN is trying to silence our voice and censor our free speech because it doesn’t fit their narrative.”

CNN said it requested that the campaign remove a portion that referred to the mainstream media as fake news.

Calling Trump’s assertions “accusations of ad censorship”, CNN released a statement that read in part: “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.”

In response to the Donald J. Trump for President campaign’s accusations of ad censorship: pic.twitter.com/0Rbanpf0dn — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 2, 2017

The Trump campaign said the ad, which says “America has rarely seen such success,” is running on Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.

The $1.5 million ad buy is aimed at voters in the biggest U.S. markets and online, according to the Associated Press.

As of Jan. 19, Trump was a declared presidential candidate for 2020 and has raised more than an estimated $7 million.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)