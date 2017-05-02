Chino Hills Homeowner Holds Burglars At Bay With Gun

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A Chino Hills homeowner snapped a telling photo of himself pointing the business end of a gun at three teens who tried to break into his house.

The family spoke little English. Their neighbor told CBS2’s Crystal Cruz what happened Monday afternoon when the family heard unwanted guests in their back yard.

“They came home from supermarket, and they noticed somebody jump the fence and try to pry in. And he panicked. He had a gun. So he pulled out and do a warning shot,” neighbor Tony Tran said.

The homeowner held three burglars at gunpoint until San Bernardino sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested them on suspicion of attempted burglary.

Neighbors wondered why the burglars picked a home with bars on the windows and described as Fort Knox of the cul-de-sac.

“If that’s what he felt he needed to do, that’s what he needed to do. Because you don’t know. You walk in and someone’s in your house. You don’t know if they’re going to kill you.” neighbor Lapedtra Singleton said.

Last month, at another house nearby, the homeowner was sleeping when he said two people with their faces covered tried unsuccessfully to break into his place through the window and left in a white car.

“I got family. I got kids. I got a house here. I don’t have time to mess around with these fools. If they want to come back around here and come in, I’m ready for them,” Paris said. “Anybody that wants to come into this house uninvited is not welcome.”

Now a sign covering the broken window says: “You might make it in … You won’t make it out!!!”