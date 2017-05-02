Best Events In Orange County This Week – May 1

Start May off right—with plenty of art, music, sports and fun! This week, visit the Laguna Art Museum or Bowers Museum for some outstanding displays of artwork. You’ll also have a chance to stop by the hottest O.C. music competition, Laguna Voice. Later in the week, the Huntington Beach Open of beach volleyball arrives, La Habra hosts their annual fair, the Pacific Symphony raises money at their gala and the Environmental Nature Center celebrates spring at the Spring Faire.

Monday, May 1



“From Wendt to Thiebaud: Recent Gifts for the Permanent Collection”

Laguna Art Museum

307 Cliff Drive

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-8971

Running through May 29, "From Wendt to Thiebaud: Recent Gifts for the Permanent Collection" presents nearly 80 works that were recently gifted to the museum. Because many of the works will be displayed for the first time since they were created, it's a unique exhibit that will appeal to many. Next year, the Laguna Art Museum will celebrate 100 years since it was founded and this donation adds to its collection of permanent California-related art that is oh so popular among locals and visitors alike. As an artist colony, artistic expression is an important part of the area, but this exhibit, which includes artists like William Wendt and Edouard Vysekal, is extra special.

Tuesday, May 2



Laguna Voice

Mozambique Restaurant

1740 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-7777

Mozambique Restaurant in Laguna Beach has started its own singing competition in the vein of "American Idol." This small-town contest, hosted by Francois Dean, takes place each Tuesday night within the restaurant, showcasing some of the best voices in the region. The competition takes place from 8 to 10:30 p.m., with an opening jam session from the host and some accompanying musicians. Once the room is warmed up, up to six artists will sing in an attempt to win cash prizes. The best part? Those in attendance are the ones voting to determine the first and second place winners. On the last Tuesday of the month, they all return to compete in a final sing-off to crown the grand champion.

Wednesday, May 3



“Reel Art: Movie Posters from Ghana”

Bowers Museum

2002 Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 567-3600

Though it started April 1, this exhibit will run through June, offering visitors a glimpse into some stellar movie poster art. Each piece of art in the exhibit represents a movie that was being advertised in Ghana. The rental advertisements include some interesting content—everything from ninjas and cyborgs to men with massive muscles. The artwork, which is crafted on flour sack canvases, is part of the museum's permanent collection. The movies depicted in the posters generally feature lesser-known films from the 1980s and 1990s, including some with faces of actors you may recognize. Titles include "Shaq Steel," "Cyborg" and "Ninja Champion."

Thursday, May 4



AVP Huntington Beach Open

Huntington Beach Pier

347 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(949) 679-3599

Huntington Beach is always home to some epic sports competitions. From surfing to BMX biking, the sand is the ideal spot for some serious contests. This week, it's the AVP Huntington Beach Open focusing on beach volleyball. Taking place on the sand just south of the Huntington Beach Pier, visitors can watch some of the hottest beach volleyball stars as they take to the sand and show off their incredible fitness skills. Thursday marks qualifying rounds while Friday marks opening rounds of the official competition. On Saturday, elimination rounds will take place before Sunday's semi-finals and finals. Olympians like Kerri Walsh Jennings, April Ross, Nick Lucena and Phil Dalhausser will compete.

Friday, May 5



Visit The La Habra Citrus Fair

El Centro Lions Park

321 East La Habra Boulevard

La Habra, CA 90631

(562) 697-1704

This fun fair in North Orange County is the perfect way to kick off your weekend. On Friday night, head over to the La Habra Citrus Fair, an annual event that features a youth expo and livestock show. The fair features endless activities for visitors to enjoy, including an agriculture mechanics show, a swine show, a floral show, a bubble parade, a beef show, poultry judging, a goat show, rabbit showmanship, a sheet show, robotics displays and more. There will also be plenty of live entertainment, from folklorico dance to country tunes from the Kelly Rae Band. There will also be amusement rides for all to enjoy. The fair runs through Sunday.

Saturday, May 6



Pacific Symphony Gala

Hotel Irvine

17900 Jamboree Road

Irvine, CA 92614

(714) 876-2364

Throughout the year, the Pacific Symphony puts on a variety of shows in the Orange County area, many of which are at the famed Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Their annual gala, held at Hotel Irvine, allows members of the local community and those who are a part of running the symphony to come together to support and raise money for the group's programs. Whether you care about their concert, education or community programs, giving back is a great way to support local music. The event will feature some auctions as well for items like a trip to Maui's Montage resort, lunch with David Foster and a sports package with Kings, Ducks and Angels tickets.

Sunday, May 7



Spring Faire

Environmental Nature Center

1601 East 16th Street

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 645-8489

The Spring Faire at Newport Beach's Environmental Nature Center is always a fun way to celebrate the beautiful weather of spring. Taking place this Sunday, you'll find a variety of unique activities to take part in at the center. It marks the opening of the butterfly house, an exciting part of the center as it is the only one in Orange County. There will also be a youth art showcase, a native plant sale, arts & crafts, henna tattoos, games and face painting. A local Girl Scout troop will be on hand to educate guests on local endangered species and the OC Bird of Prey Center will showcase some of their amazing birds; ISOpod, also known as Interactive Sea Life Outreach, will be bringing a mobile sea aquarium. Don't forget to check out the food offerings as well—some local restaurants will be on site to sell goodies.

Article by Kellie Fell.