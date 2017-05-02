3 South LA Students Hospitalized After Taking Unknown Substance

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Three sixth graders were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance Tuesday afternoon at a South Los Angeles elementary school.
At about 1:20 p.m., Los Angeles School Police responded to McKinley Avenue Elementary on a report that three students had gotten sick after taking an unknown substance. Two of the students were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and a third was taken to a hospital by their parents, according to Sgt. Julie Spry with the LASPD.
All three students were recovering with their parents and were doing well, Spry said.
Officers were working to determined exactly what sickened the children and how the substance made its way onto school grounds.