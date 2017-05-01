San Onofre, San Clemente State Beaches Remain Closed After Shark Bites Swimmer

SAN ONOFRE (CBSLA.com) — San Onofre and San Clemente State Beaches remain closed until Wednesday after a swimmer was bitten by a shark over the weekend.
Leeanne Ericson was swimming with friends in San Onofre State Beach West of Camp Pendleton Saturday, when a shark “tore her right back leg from her glute to her knee,” according to her Gofundme page.
The mother of three is now fighting for her life at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.
Her injury was likely caused by a great white or a seven-gill shark, said Chris Lowe, director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach.
According to some witnesses, Ericson was wearing a wetsuit and fins near her boyfriend, who was on a board when the shark bit her.
A few weeks ago, Surfline cameras caught two separate incidents of what appeared to be great white sharks breaching off San Onfofre State Beach.
Nearly a year ago, a shark bit a woman while she was swimming off Corona del Mar, about 25 miles to the north of Saturday’s attack.