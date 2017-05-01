Fun Things To Do In Los Angeles This Spring

By Jane Lasky

No matter the season, the City of Angels promises more activities than are typically available in any other city in the nation. With that diversity in mind, focus your adventures on spring, the time of year when everything seems fresh and exciting for everyone ready to take on a memorable time in the unequivocally fabulous city of Los Angeles. To assist your calendar set-up, check out the following five fine offerings set to happen right here in our very culturally-minded home.

La La Land In Concert

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com

Dates: May 26 and 27 at 8 p.m

Get set for a night of Hollywood nostalgia by dressing up in retro gear before heading to the famed Hollywood Bowl for a very special evening, expressly recalling the best and brightest tunes sung and danced in La La Land. This concert, which grew out of the record-breaking 14 Oscar-nominated film of the same name, unfurls in this celebrated stadium under the stars on May 26 and 27 at 8 p.m. Composer Justin Hurwitz is in charge of a 100-piece orchestra, a stirring choir and a spiffy jazz ensemble as these stellar musicians get across this now iconic love story set in Los Angeles in what is being called the “world premiere live-to-film concert spectacle.”

The Bodyguard

Pantages Theater

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 468-1770

www.hollywoodpantages.com

Dates: May 2 to May 21, 2017 at 8 p.m.

If you’ve been waiting a while to hit up Hollywood’s most exotic Art Deco theater, this spring is a terrific time to do so. Fresh from London’s famed West End, “The Bodyguard: The Musical,” is a stage version of the legendary 1992 movie starring Kevin Costner and the late Whitney Houston (this blockbuster made the singer a superstar!). The show hits these hallowed Los Angeles boards from May 2 to May 21, 2017 at 8 p.m. Deborah Cox steps in to play Ms. Houston’s role as a huge musical talent who falls in love with her body guard, against all odds. Talk about a great date night activity to be relished in the City of Angels.

The Comedy Store

8433 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90069

(323) 650-6268

www.hollywood/comedystore.com

This May, this enchanting venue will, as always, be chock full of chuckles all month long at arguably the best place to enjoy stand-up comedy in our entertainment-oriented city. Fresh comedic work-outs unfold on one of three stages in this legendary outpost that has pushed forward the careers of such famous (and infamous) talents as Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, David Letterman and Garry Shandling. Today’s comedy stars, including Chris Rock, Whitney Cummings and Jeff Ross, are frequently on show, trying out new material in The Comedy Store. Check out the calendar of events here.

Bryan Adams

The Greek Theatre

2700 N Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(844) 524-7335

www.lagreektheatre.com

Date: May 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Get yourself to The Greek at the entry to Griffith Park down the hill from the Griffith Observatory on May 20, 2017 to watch and hear the irresistible and enduring Bryan Adams do his musical thing. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. concert, but take a hint from the regulars and get there early to picnic on the perimeter before the singing begins. That way your stomach won’t growl as Adams melodically growls to a crowd of nearly 6,000 in this rocker’s first American stop on his latest world tour, proving his chops once again as a top Canadian artist who first hit it big in 1984 with “Reckless.”

Wildlife Learning Center

16027 Yarnell St.

Sylmar, CA 91342

(818) 362-8711

www.wildlifelearningcenter.org

Sometimes, it’s not a specific event that lures Angelenos out of their homes on a nice spring day, but rather the chance to see and experience fur and feathered friends of various species. If this strikes your fancy, head out to the Wildlife Learning Center to bond with all kinds of animals, from a sloth called Syd (living in a new habitats as of May 1), to a blind western screech owl named Zeus. These two beloved characters are part of a slew of Wildlife Learning Center inhabitants thriving among the surrounding olive trees as they collectively help to educate and inspire others to care about all the wildlife living among us.

